Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $11.82 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $169.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

