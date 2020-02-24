Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.37 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBB opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.92.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

