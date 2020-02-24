Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

