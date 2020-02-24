Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $93.44 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

