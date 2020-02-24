Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Visa comprises 2.7% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

