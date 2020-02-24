Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

