Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

