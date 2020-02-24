Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

