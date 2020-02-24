Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $201.35 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $205.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.