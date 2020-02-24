Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

JPIN opened at $55.75 on Monday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

