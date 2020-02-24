Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 5.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 715,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $117.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.