Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,271,000 after purchasing an additional 727,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.