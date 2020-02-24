Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 4.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,351,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 252,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.