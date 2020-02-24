Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Clean Harbors worth $105,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. 6,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

