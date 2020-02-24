Clipper Coin (CCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $89,243.00

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $89,243.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

