CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 66.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $22,698.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,407,321 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.