COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCLAY. Macquarie raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CCLAY stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

