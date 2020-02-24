Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of KOF opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

