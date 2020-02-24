Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 target price (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 1,012,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.