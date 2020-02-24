Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,292,360. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.61. 47,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,016. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

