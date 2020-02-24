CoinUs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,863.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $281,261.00 and approximately $3,863.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000562 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

