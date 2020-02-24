Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of CFX opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Colfax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

