Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

