Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $791.57 million, a P/E ratio of -70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

