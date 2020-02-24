Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$686,430.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$686,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,125,190.85.

Christian Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Christian Mayer sold 2,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.50, for a total transaction of C$301,250.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.