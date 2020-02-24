Color Platform (CLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,479.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $10,479.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,551.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.03 or 0.03844595 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00758558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

