ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $2,601.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,865,147,715 coins and its circulating supply is 11,824,105,888 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.