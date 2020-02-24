Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 21,703,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,377,021. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

