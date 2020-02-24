Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,435 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

