Comerica Bank Buys 25,789 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Parsley Energy worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.24.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

