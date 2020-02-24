Comerica Bank Buys 3,244 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $174.23 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

