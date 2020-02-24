Comerica Bank Buys 3,538 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Lumentum worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Shares of LITE opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

