Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

