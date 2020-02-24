Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $83.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

