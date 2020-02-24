Comerica Bank Has $4.68 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

