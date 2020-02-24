Comerica Bank Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.