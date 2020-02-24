Comerica Bank Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,365. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.