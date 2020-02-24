Comerica Bank Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.