Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,398 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 206,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

