Comerica Bank Purchases 54,152 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 63.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

