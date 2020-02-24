Comerica Bank Purchases 9,784 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.