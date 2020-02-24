Comerica Bank Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

