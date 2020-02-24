Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

