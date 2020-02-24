Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 903.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 388.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

