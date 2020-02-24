Comerica Bank Sells 1,391 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

