Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.25% of Commercial Metals worth $112,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. 34,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

