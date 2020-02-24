CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.37, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

