Comparing Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -23.60% -12.24% -4.21% Upland Software -11.31% 21.45% 5.82%

Volatility & Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $260.37 million 38.84 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -236.58 Upland Software $149.88 million 7.03 -$10.84 million $1.18 35.36

Upland Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 9 16 0 2.64 Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $164.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upland Software beats Coupa Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

