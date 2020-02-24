Comparing CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) & ERHC Energy (NASDAQ:ERHE)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

This table compares CSI Compressco and ERHC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $438.66 million 0.22 -$36.98 million ($0.86) -2.37 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSI Compressco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSI Compressco and ERHC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 1 0 0 0 1.00 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Risk and Volatility

CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -4.63% -34.88% -2.40% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts manufactured by third parties. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.