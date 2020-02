Comparing NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & Mobileiron (OTCMKTS:MOBL)

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and Mobileiron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A Mobileiron -23.80% -107.76% -22.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NCC Group and Mobileiron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mobileiron 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mobileiron has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than NCC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Mobileiron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NCC Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileiron has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCC Group and Mobileiron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobileiron $205.24 million 2.34 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -10.76

NCC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileiron.

Summary

Mobileiron beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

